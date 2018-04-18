‘Angel’ Actress Jenny Mollen Poses Nude On Instagram To Squash ‘Anorexia’ Rumors

Jenny Mollen is NOT here for body shamers! The actress posted a nude photo on Instagram with a caption that denied anorexia rumors and revealed her journey with thyroid issues. Check it out here!

It’s 2018, and unfortunately, some trolls are still body shaming. In recent months, actress Jenny Mollen has flaunted a significantly smaller figure, and fans haven’t held back from commenting on it. So, in attempt to clap back at her haters, the Amateur Night star posted a nude Instagram of herself on April 18 in hopes of clearing the air on her alleged eating disorder. “Not anorexia, it’s a thyroid issue. I don’t know what it says about me that I got this thin and didn’t think there was anything wrong. Last Friday, I had a bulge in my neck that finally got me to the doctor. I’m STILL waiting on blood work, but my doc thinks it’s Graves’,” Jenny captioned the naked photo of herself with her arms wrapped around her body. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease, which can lead to over activity in the thyroid gland. It’s reportedly common after pregnancy.

“If you just had a baby and have lost an inordinate amount of weight, feel like you are on cocaine, are suddenly heat intolerant, and can’t stop losing hair, and feel like your husband is being a d*ck it might just be your thyroid!! Get checked ASAP,” Jenny continued. For those of you who don’t know, Jenny gave birth to her second child with her husband Jason Biggs back in October. And while the birth of her baby is nothing short of a blessing, her post-partum side effects have been terrible, which led her to reveal the reason behind her rapid weight loss.

Nevertheless, we admire Jenny’s strength as it’s not easy to share something like that! However, we’re sure her raw honesty will help women who are in the same situation. We wish her the best during this difficult time. Take a look at the photo above!