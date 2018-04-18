J.Lo Looks Damn Perfect In Sexy Bathroom Selfie Wearing Nothing But A Black Bra: See Pic

Jennifer Lopez is ready for summer! The ageless beauty showed off her incredible abs and sexy cleavage in a mirror selfie, and it’s to die for! Check it out here.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has a banging body, and she’s not afraid to show it off! The “On The Floor” singer flaunted her perfectly toned abs in a mirror selfie posted to Instagram on April 18, wearing nothing but a black sports bra, and we are so here for it. It’s clear for her, age is just a number, thanks to her rigorous fitness routine. If you’re a fan of J.Lo, you know she spends a lot of her time working out. Of course, when’s she not performing or spending time with her adorable kids Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. “You got to work out, you got to watch what you eat,”Jen explained during an interview with Us Weekly back in 2014. And, she hasn’t let up since! Take a look at the photo of Jen’s abs below!

Even her hunky beau Alex Rodriguez joins her in the gym from time to time. “You push me I push you,” Jennifer captioned a picture of herself and Alex after a hard workout with pretty heavy weights. Now, that’s what we call couple goals! And speaking of Alex, things between them have gotten pretty serious. Not only have they reportedly bought their first NYC apartment together, but they are even thinking of marriage.

“He knows that she has changed him for the better and he wants to marry her and would love to already be married to her. But, he will make it official and marry her soon,” a source close to A-Rod shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I guess a couple that works out together, stays together. We couldn’t be happier for Jen and Alex, and we can’t wait to see more hot selfies from her in the future!