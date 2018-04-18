Oops! Jane Seymour and Paris Hilton both wore the exact same dress to an Oscar de la Renta lunch on April 17 — see their wild reaction to each other below!

Fashion faux pas! Jane Seymour, 67, and Paris Hilton, 37, showed up to an Oscar de la Renta lunch in Los Angeles, and they both honored the late designer a little too much — they wore the same exact dress! They handled the matchy-matchy situation by laughing and posing together on the carpet! It didn’t seem to bother either of them, and why would it? They both looked amazing! Jane paired her dress with black slingback heels, while Paris rocked white pumps. Both women were glowing, with shiny hair, and dramatically lined eyes.

Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild rocked a very similar dress as well. It was almost the exact same print, but in blue, with the same ruffled, tiered skirt. The midi dress is perfect for spring! Everyone broke out the florals for this event, and looked so pretty on the red carpet! The women were in great spirits, laughing and smiling while posing for photographers. See more stars wearing Oscar de la Renta in the gallery!

This isn’t the first time stars have worn the same dress at the same event. In July 2017, Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen famously wore the same Marc Jacobs dress (and the exact same jewels and shoes) to their Ingrid Goes West premiere. The movie is about a stalker, so the girls totally planned this fashion move, and had everyone laughing!