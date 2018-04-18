Meghan McCain Slams James Comey: J. Edgar Hoover’s ‘Rolling Over In His Grave’ Over Your Book

‘The View’s Meghan McCain sparred with ousted FBI director James Comey over his new book, saying revealing FBI details would disgust founder J. Edgar Hoover. Twitter has some questions about the odd claim.

Meghan McCain‘s at it again! The controversial cohost didn’t waste any time going after James Comey in his April 18 interview on The View, immediately questioning why he wrote his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. While Comey said multiple times in the interview that the book was not a tell-all, McCain still focused on her disgust with a former FBI director presumably spilling FBI information in his book. Sure, everyone has their own opinion. It’s when she blasted Comey, saying that he would never live up to the FBI’s first director, J. Edgar Hoover. Wait, what?

“I think maybe J. Edgar Hoover is rolling over in his grave at the things you’re revealing,” McCain said Wednesday. “It doesn’t seem like something the director of the FBI — why are you laughing?” she continued, stopping to confront co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “[Hoover] is the wrong guy to bring up,” she responded. “He didn’t write a tell-all when he left. Can I finish my question?” McCain snapped back. Well, that’s true. Nobody’s arguing against that. It’s just…he died while in office. This interview was a nightmare. While lauded for helping found the FBI, Hoover’s also been criticized as corrupt and racist. Essentially, she was actually complimenting Comey while trying to shame him.

Twitter immediately erupted following the bizarre exchange. “ @ MeghanMcCain said that J.Edgar Hoover would be turning in his grave , cause of what went on with Comey and The F.B.I. FYI Hoover was a racist piece of sh*t who hated MLK JR and did everything in his power to destroy him and The Black Power Movement. # TheView,” one person wrote.

I laughed along with Joy and Whoopie. Imagine holding up Hoover as a positive thing?!? — I'm with her (@Imwithher6) April 18, 2018

@MeghanMcCain holding up J. Edgar Hoover as the standard-bearer for Director of FBI during Comey interview on @TheView . pic.twitter.com/tEUymV5v5b — MarLo 💔 TRUMP's #MorallyUnfit 2B POTUS (@TXMarLo) April 18, 2018

“Megan , if you attack Comey then have knowledge. You don’t even know that J Edgar Hoover is an example of gross abuse of power. You do not have knowledge and embarrass yourself with the comment of ‘ Hoover rolling in his grave’. Absolute disgrace!”, tweeted another. “1) Hoover didn’t write a tell all when he left the FBI because he was dead 2) Hoover is the reason the FBI director has a ten year term limit 3) Hoover wasn’t exactly known for ethical leadership given his dirt on political opponents,” another person tweeted.

We knew this interview was going to be wild. The View interview came just three days after he sat down with George Stephanopoulos for a staggering five-hour interview, and the day after a more lighthearted appearance on The Late Show. He said this was the interview he was most excited about because it was the one that made his wife the most happy.

Comey has made a few subtle jabs at President Trump on Twitter since his ousting (“Lordy I hope there are tapes”), but this is one of his first interviews since the incident over a year ago. His abrupt firing was widely criticized as a move by the president to obstruct justice and attempt to end the Russia probe, which is now presided over by special counsel Robert Mueller. We all know how that’s going. Comey’s interview came just one day after Trump’s alleged porn star mistress, Stormy Daniels, sat down for her first daytime TV interview on The View. Daniels released a police sketch of the man she alleges threatened her seven years ago to stay quiet about their reported affair.