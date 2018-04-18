‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie Confronts Her Past & Andre Exposes Eddie

Cookie attempted to make things right for an old friend, while Andre and Lucious worked together for the first time since Andre’s confession. Here’s your latest ‘Empire’ recap!

The Lyons are still so worried about Cookie’s health, especially Lucious. But she’s fine! She’s tired of everyone fawning over her. Lucious is literally checking her blood pressure! Eddie sends the Lyons flowers to apologize for his outburst. Cookie doesn’t buy it. All Cookie is concerned with right now is Andre. She makes a solid point that everybody in their family wanted Lucious dead at some point or another. She begs Lucious to talk to Andre.

She may not think she’s still in recovery, but other people do. Beyonce and Jay Z sent their regards, and Cookie gets a message from her former prisonmate, China, who comes to visit. They talk about Pound Cake, and Cookie learns that Pound Cake is in hospice. She still hasn’t found her baby. Cookie vows to find Pound Cake’s baby girl before she dies.

Andre is adamant that Eddie is being shady with Empire. Lucious is a little hesitant, so he asks Andre to prove it. However, at least he’s giving Andre a chance. Andre does a deep dive into Eddie’s finances, so they head to one of Eddie’s ex-wives for answers.

Andre and Lucious pay Eddie’s ex, Celeste a visit. Lucious tries to get through to Celeste, but he falls short. Andre tries his hand, and he plays Celeste like a violin. She drops the bombshell that Eddie’s actually BROKE! He lost all his money in a Ponzi scheme.

Meanwhile, Hakeem goes to see Shine. He’s ready to focus on his music again. Shine wants him to help out a striving artist from Chicago. The guy is talented, but Hakeem doesn’t want to help him out. Later, the rapper, Blake, goes to see Hakeem on his own. He shows Hakeem what he’s got, and Hakeem is impressed enough that he wants to work with him!

Cookie goes to the house of the guard who raped Pound Cake and beat Cookie. He acts like he never did anything wrong. He tries to threaten Cookie when she brings up Pound Cake, but she fires back at him and threatens to blow his life up. He reveals that the baby ended up in Hope House. Cookie walks out, but she can’t leave just yet. She walks back up to the house and spills the tea to the guard’s wife. She tells his wife everything. SLAY, MAMA!

Tiana is hard at work and getting seriously stressed about everything. She snaps at Tory later in the episode. Just petty stuff, really. Hakeem witnesses Tiana struggling. She admits she’s just trying to be the best she can be. It’s obvious that she’s just overwhelmed.

You know who is also overwhelmed? Jamal. He just can’t get his music off the ground in the wake of the Angelo scandal. Tory has an idea, though. Tory takes Jamal to a club and plays his song anonymously. The crowd loves it. The only downside to this is that we learn Tory is doing drugs again.

Lucious and Andre may have worked together on this Eddie situation, but things are still not great between them. After Lucious calls Andre damaged, Andre returns the favor and calls his dad a sociopath. But hey, maybe Cookie can fix Lucious. When Lucious returns home, he has a heart-to-heart with Cookie. Cookie loves him, but she doesn’t want to go back to the way things were. She wants to move forward. “I don’t want what’s yours. I want to share what’s ours,” she tells him. What she wants is Lucious’s respect, and he promises that she has it.