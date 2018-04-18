Claire Danes Pregnant: Star Expecting Baby #2 With Hugh Dancy & She’s Already Far Along

Claire Danes is going to be a mom again! The ‘Homeland’ star & her hubby Hugh Dancy are expecting their 2nd child, and on top of that, Claire revealed just how far along she actually is! Get the exciting details here.

Congrats to Claire Danes, 39, and her husband Hugh Dancy, 42! The happy couple are expecting once again, and we could not be more thrilled! The actress announced the exciting news on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM show on April 18, and she also shared that her second trimester is almost over! The two already have one child together, 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, and now little Cyrus gets to be a big brother! Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb baby bumps.

When Claire revealed her pregnancy, she told Howard that she’s “seriously preggo.” “I’m deep into my second trimester,” she confessed, admitting that this was in fact her official announcement. The topic came up as the Homeland star and host were discussing a nude scene. “Was this planned or are we having a surprise?” Howard asked. “Yeah, this was planned,” Claire said. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.” As for the baby’s sex, the blonde beauty proclaimed she and Hugh are going to keep that info a secret. But she did joke that if it’s a girl, they could name the little one “Howardina,” after Stern.

Danes and the Path actor met on the set of the 2006 drama Evening and then ended up tying the knot in 2009. “I’ve always wanted to have kids, but I’m glad I didn’t until now,” Claire told Elle magazine back in 2013. “When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it,” she said at the time. “I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn’t suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I’ve had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.”

Congrats again, Claire and Hugh! We cannot wait to meet your little one in just a few short months.