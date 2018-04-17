Khloe Kardashian Pal Reveals Why She Gave True Tristan’s Last Name Despite Cheating Scandal

Fans were shocked when Khloe Kardashian revealed her & Tristan Thompson’s daughter had the alleged cheater’s last name. But a new report claims the new mom always knew the baby would! Find out the surprising reason why.

Even though Tristan Thompson, 27, was caught allegedly cheating on Khloe Kardashian, 33, just two days before she gave birth to their first child together, the reality star apparently never wavered on whether or not she’d give their baby daughter Tristan’s last name. While some fans were rooting for the baby to be named Kardashian, Khloe revealed on April 16 that the child’s name is True Thompson. A new report by People magazine claims giving her the Thompson name was actually an easy choice — despite the hurt Tristan has caused.

“Khloe still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his,” a People source told the publication. “True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question.” While that’s totally admirable — and mature of Khloe — fans are nonetheless upset about her decision. Burt despite all the infidelity rumors, the insider revealed that “Khloe really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.” At the same time though, she’s not sure yet if that will be possible.

“She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together,” the source explained. “If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.” In fact, the Revenge Body creator even presented a united front in her first statement since the cheating allegations and the birth of True.

Taking to Instagram, the star wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” The positive wording of the post was reportedly completely purposeful too. Hmm, maybe momager Kris Jenner helped her construct it?

“It was very intentional that the statement was basically from the both of them, and reinforces that they are Mommy and Daddy, in this together,” the insider told People. “The word love was capitalized for a reason too: right now that’s all Khloe has room for her in her heart. This moment is all about love for her.”

So it looks like KoKo is focusing on her daughter right now more than anything, and we definitely can’t blame her for that! At this point, she wants what’s best for True, which she feels is making sure Tristan is in her life no matter what.