Barbara Bush: 5 Things To Know About The Former First Lady

Barbara Bush passed away on April 17 after a spokesperson for the family announced that her health was ‘failing.’ Here’s five things to know about the former first lady.

Our hearts go out to the Bush family as former First Lady of the United States and wife of 41st President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush has passed away at the age of 92, according to TMZ. She’s survived by her husband, 4 sons including George W. and Jeb Bush, a daughter, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandkids. Barbara will certainly be missed, and we can’t imagine how difficult this is! In honor of her wonderful life, we’ve compiled a list of everything to know about her. Keep reading below!

1. Barbara Bush a New York City native was one of the most active First Ladies in history. — While First Lady of the United States, Barbara worked to advance the cause of universal literacy, and founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

2. Barbara her husband, George Bush met in 1941. — The couple met at a Christmas dance in 1941, when she was 16 and George was 17. They got engaged right before he left to fight in World War II as a Navy pilot. When he returned, she dropped out of Smith College, and the two married in January 1945. Smith College then awarded Barbara with an honorary degree in 1989.

3. Barbara was the only living wife and mother of two presidents. — Her son George W. Bush, 71, was the nation’s 43rd president. He served from 2001-09 and retired to Texas. Her husband, George H.W. Bush, the nation’s 41st president, is 93-years-old and struggles with a form of Parkinson’s, which has made him reliant on a wheelchair. Barbara’s other son, Jeb Bush, is a former presidential candidate and the former Governor of Florida. Barbara is survived by her other children, daughter Dorothy and sons, Neil and Marvin.

4. Barbara had been suffering from health issues for years leading up to her death. — She had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and congestive heart failure for quite some time, CNN reported.

5. Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath announced on Twitter Sunday, April 15, that Bush, 92, decided to decline further medical treatments for an unspecified illness. — McGrath said that Bush’s health had been “failing,” as she’s experienced a recent series of hospitalizations.

“After consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face off her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others. She is surrounded by a family she adores, and appreciates the many kind messages and especially he prayers she is receiving,” McGrath wrote.