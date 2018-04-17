Tom Brady: How He Really Feels About Stormy Daniels ‘Thug’ Sketch Looking Just Like Him

Does this remind you of someone? Everyone thinks the man Stormy Daniels claims threatened her looks like Tom Brady, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if this comparison has the NFL star feeling offended or deflated.

Actually, it turns out, Tom Brady, 40, has a decent sense a humor. Sure, the man in Stormy Daniels’s sketch does bare an eerie resemblance to the New England Patriots star, but Tom’s now sweating it. “He thinks the likeness that everyone is joking about is something he has to laugh about as well,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He feels like its something that the late night shows will have fun with and its innocent humor so he isn’t really worried about it. He is laughing it off for the most part since it will be out of the news in no time.”

It’s no surprise that Tom has some thick skin. After all, this is a man who has dealt with DeflateGate, losing the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles (and the New York Giants – twice!) and constant teasing from NFL fans. By now, he’s used to shaking things off and moving on with his day. Tom has even learned how to join in on the fun, including with this sketch drama!

“The one thing he has joked about though is that he wishes this artist did his other rendering,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “because the last time people went crazy over an artists rendering of himself it was because it didn’t end up well or look right.” Oh, Tom’s thinking about the terrible courtroom sketch when he was appealing his DeflateGate suspension!

Back in the ancient days of 2015, Tom became a meme when he and his legal team met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a New York district court in the first round of litigation over his four-game suspension. Jane Rosenberg, the court artist – since cameras weren’t allowed – drew Tom in such a grotesque way that he drew comparisons to The Walking Dead, The Crypt Keeper and Quasimodo! Tom was roasted online for the ugly sketch, which left Jane feeling embarrassed.

“It is a nightmare to me,” she said back then. She practiced before the next court day and was able to capture his likeness with a much better second sketch. “I still found him very hard to draw — from a photo as well,” she said of the second piece, per the Los Angeles Times. “Something subtle goes on with his eyes. He has a big chin with a cleft in it.” Whatever it is, people are seeing it in Stormy’s sketch.