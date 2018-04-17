Tax Day Deals: Free Breakfast At Hardees’s, 10% Discount At Quizno’s & More

Happy Tax Day! In honor of the filing deadline, your favorite chains are offering some incredible freebies and discounts. Take a look at some of the best deals!

Have you filed you tax return? Do you need a little reward? Well, you’re in luck. April 17 is Tax Day, but it’s so much more than just the deadline to file your taxes. So many restaurants and businesses are offering up deals that you just can’t pass up. You may be writing a check on Tax Day, but you can save a few bucks with these discounts.

But don’t wait, you need to capitalize on these deals today. Most of them only last through Tax Day. At Hardee’s, you can only get a free sausage biscuit from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m! If you’re craving something sweet, Great American Cookies has just the Tax Day treat for you. Check out list below for the best Tax Day deals.

Boston Market: On April 17, any guest who dines in-restaurant at Boston Market can get a $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special. The includes a half chicken individual meal with 2 sides, cornbread, a regular fountain beverage and a cookie.

Hardee’s: Hardee’s is offering customers a free sausage biscuit on April 17 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Quiznos: The fast food chain is offering a 10.4 percent deduction off any purchase on April 17 to new or existing Toasty Points loyalty app members at all participating U.S. locations. Also, Quiznos customers who download the Toasty Points loyalty app will receive a free 4-inch sub after downloading.

Great American Cookies: The cookie store is offering free Cookies & Cream Cookies at participating locations on April 17. No purchase necessary.

Chili’s: At Participating locations, you can score a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day Tuesday. No coupon is required.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: The first 75,000 people to sign up for the Potbelly Perks loyalty program and download a smartphone app will get a free sandwich. Current members will have a buy-one-get-one free sandwich offer loaded to their accounts Tuesday.

White Castle: Through Tuesday, get 15% off any in-restaurant purchase.

Office Depot: You can shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 28 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a coupon available on Office Depot’s website.