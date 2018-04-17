Stormy Daniels gave her only live TV interview on ‘The View’, and revealed a police sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her to shut up about her alleged affair with Trump. See it here!

Stormy Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), appeared on April 17 episode of The View with lawyer Michael Avenatti to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, yet again. They pulled out a massive surprise during the interview, too — a police sketch of the man who allegedly threatened Daniels in 2011 to stay quiet about the affair. Avenatti announced that there’s now a $100,000 reward for anyone who can positively identify the man from the composite sketch. See it below!

The alleged incident between Daniels and the unknown man happened seven years ago, but the actress was able to recall what he looked like in detail. She said his image was “burned in [her] memory” after the terrifying altercation. Daniels told The View that the man was “sort of well-dressed,” and that nothing about him set off alarm bells when she saw him in the parking lot of a women’s center, where she was going to a mommy-and-me fitness class with her newborn daughter.

“I really thought he was someone’s husband that was not wanting to be in whatever his wife was doing,” Daniels said, referring to the fitness class. She walked around the car to get her infant daughter out of the car, and dropped a toy. “I stuck the toy in my mouth and he walked up behind me and I saw his reflection. I turned around and I thought he was going to say, ‘do you know where the such and such class is or whatever building,’ and he had his hands in his pocket and looked at my daughter and I remember him saying, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom. Forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.'”

When pressed by Meghan McCain as to why she never reported the threats, she said she didn’t want to talk to the police because she would be forced to tell the entire department, and the world, that, “I had sex with Donald Trump. Honestly I was just afraid and I didn’t want everyone to know,” she said. Daniels also hadn’t told her husband what happened with Trump, and didn’t want him to know, either.

Daniels was originally scheduled to appear on the morning talk show on February 1, but abruptly canceled. He decision to bow out was thought to be prompted by recent backlash from HLN anchor S.E. Cupp, who was scheduled to be a guest panelist on The View the same episode. The conservative political pundit had recently questioned Jimmy Kimmel‘s decision to interview Daniels on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and dismissed her as “cleaning up” and “making a ton of money” off the president’s infidelity scandal.