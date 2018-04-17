Stormy Daniels’ ‘Penthouse’ Cover Revealed: Nude Porn Star Poses With American Flag

Yowza! Stormy Daniels is getting naughty with the American flag on her new ‘Penthouse’ cover, as she wraps the stars and stripes around her naked body. We’ve got the pic.

Well this is…patriotic? Porn star Stormy Daniels is wearing the American flag with pride and nothing else as she’s nude on the cover of the new Penthouse issue. She’s had a career resurrection ever since she came forward with allegations that she was paid $130K in hush money to not discuss an alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, 71. Her latest deep dive interview comes in the new Penthouse where the 39-year-old poses seductively on the cover, wearing the American flag draped over her right breast while she creates a hand bra over her left boob. The mag hails her as the “Pet of the Century” and that they’re “getting intimate with the most wanted woman in America.” Along with an in-depth interview, she also strips down nude!

Page Six reported on April 9 that Stormy — real name Stephanie Clifford — would be taking it all off for the May-June issue of Penthouse. A spokeswoman for the mag told the site that, “It’s a great feature. She looks amazing.” A source added that “She answers a lot of questions about Trump that Anderson Cooper didn’t ask,” referring to her infamous 60 Minutes tell-all interview in March.

In the meantime, Stormy has stayed in the media spotlight and continuing to give more details about her alleged affair with Trump. On April 17, she appeared on The View and discussed how she was threatened by a man when she initially wanted to tell her story to the media back in 2011, long before Trump became our president. She described leaving a Mommy and Me class with her infant daughter in Las Vegas when a man approached her and told her in a threatening voice, “Forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.” She even unveiled a detailed sketch of the suspect, which later went viral because so many people hilariously thought the thug closely resembled New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.