Stormy Daniel’s Sketch Of Attacker Compared To Tom Brady & Once you See It, It Can’t Be Unseen

Was the man who threatened Stormy Daniels over her alleged affair with Donald Trump a 5-time Super Bowl champ? Fans think the sketch of her alleged attacker is a dead ringer for Tom Brady!

So, where exactly was Tom Brady, 40, seven years ago? He better be ready to answer some serious questions, because he just was dragged into the scandal surrounding Stormy Daniels, 39, and Tom’s former BFF, President Donald Trump, 71. During her April 17 appearance on The View, Stormy released the composite sketch of the man who she says confronted her in a Vegas parking lot in 2011. This supposed thug warned her to “forget” about her alleged affair with Trump, but many quickly pointed out that the drawing bore a striking resemblance to the New England Patriots quarterback.

“Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady” @HoarseWhisperer tweeted. “Tom Brady’s pre-Patriot life was shady af,” @GoldenGateBlond tweeted. Technically, Tom’s been with the Patriots since 2000. By 2011, he had already won three Super Bowls – XXXCI, XXXCIII, and XXXIX. Still, some weren’t willing to write off the chance that Tom was Trump’s personal enforcer. “With the way 2018 is going, Tom Brady threatening Stormy Daniels wouldn’t be unrealistic,” Philip Lewis tweeted.

“Tom Brady is going to be very surprised to find out why he’s trending on Twitter today,” @EsotericCD said. Fun fact: Tom was trending because of two things. In addition to everyone comparing Stormy’s sketch to the Patriots quarterback, April 17 was the day New England drafted Tom. 18 years ago, the Patriots picked Tom as the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft. So, happy anniversary, Tom?

While the Tom-doppelganger (“Tomppelganger?”) tweets were all in good fun, Stormy and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, are dead serious in finding the person who allegedly threatened her. “We’re offering a $100K reward leading to the identification of this man,” Michael said as he joined Stormy on the episode of The View.

Tom Brady in 2011 pic.twitter.com/lvFYHoApRV — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 17, 2018

“I really thought he was someone’s husband that was not wanting to be in [the fitness class] his wife was doing,” Stormy said. When she turned around, expecting him to ask for instructions, Stormy was shocked with what happened next. “I remember him saying, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl, it would be a shame if something happened to her mom. Forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.’ “