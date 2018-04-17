Southwest Flight Emergency: Woman Nearly Sucked Out Of Plane Window After Engine Explodes

A Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing after a terrifying engine explosion, and the father of one passenger has revealed scary details about what happened on-board as the aircraft went down.

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was heading to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City on April 16, when a horrific accident called for an emergency landing in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. The plane was in midair when an engine exploded, completely shattering one of the aircraft’s windows with 143 passengers and five crew members onboard. When the window was broken open, a woman was nearly sucked out of the plane, according to a passenger’s father-in-law, who relayed the horrifying details from his daughter to NBC10. “[The woman] was pulled back in by other passengers,” he said. The NTSB confirmed that one person died in explosion, but did not reveal if it was the same passenger who nearly got sucked out the window.

A passenger named Marty Martinez shared a live video of himself on the plane as it made its landing on Facebook. In the video, he can be seen inhaling from the oxygen mask. He also shared several photos of the wreckage, including the blown-out engine and completely shattered window. “Explosion critically injured woman sitting in the seat next to the window,” he confirmed. “Oxygen masked deployed.” Marty said that the situation was “absolutely terrifying” and that he “thought [he] was cataloging the last moments of [his] existence” in an interview with CBS News.

There was no immediate information regarding why this accident happened or what may have caused the engine to explode. “Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines,” Southwest said in a brief statement. “And we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time.”

Frightening video shows passengers wearing oxygen masks as Southwest jet prepares to make emergency landing in Philadelphia. https://t.co/hpUZKZMpzL pic.twitter.com/q43jNwd4DH — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed that one passenger was taken to the hospital with “critical” injuries, while seven others were briefly treated for minor injuries and not hospitalized.