‘Scandal’ Series Finale Pics: Olivia Breaks Out Her Signature White Coat One Last Time & More

Gladiators, suit up. It’s time for the final ‘Scandal.’ Photos from the series finale of the beloved TGIT show are out now, and Olivia Pope is paying homage to the pilot. See the photos here!

Can you believe it’s time to say goodbye to Scandal? After 7 seasons of jaw-dropping twists and epic Gladiator moments, the show is coming to an end on April 19. The show is going to send off our favorite characters in a very special way, so buckle up and grab your tissues. Brand-new photos from the highly-anticipated final episode have been released, and you’re going to feel all the feels.

First and foremost, Olivia Pope is strutting her stuff in her signature white coat. Olivia has gone to the depths of darkness in her quest for power, but she’s finally found her way back. The white coat is evidence of that. Now all we need is that white hat! Olivia is seen standing in front of the White House, mirroring the show’s pilot.

The other photos show Quinn, Abby, David, Huck, and Fitz all gathered in Olivia’s apartment. As we all know, these characters and more will have to testify at a hearing following Olivia’s bombshell confession about B613. Mellie, Marcus, and Rowan are a few of the major characters missing in the series finale photos. Gimme more Mellie, please!

The synopsis for the series finale reads: “With the existence of B613 exposed to the world, the Gladiators make the ultimate sacrifice in order to take down Cyrus and Jake – but how far will they go to get justice?” The promo also teases that someone may not make it out alive. A gunshot rings out during the brief teaser, and Olivia has one horrified expression on her face. The Scandal series finale will air April 19 at 10 p.m. on ABC.