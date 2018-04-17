‘Game Of Thrones’: Is Sam Actually The Prince That Was Promised? — Shocking Theory

Is Samwell Tarly the key to everything? This new ‘GoT’ fan theory claims that Sam is actually the Prince That Was Promised, a.k.a. Azor Ahai reborn, and the fan’s explanation is extremely convincing.

Okay, so the popular Game of Thrones theory is that Jon Snow is the Prince That Was Promised, but what if it’s actually his best friend, Samwell Tarly? Redditor MrSilenceT has come up with an amazing theory that could explain A LOT about Sam. The fan proposes that Sam is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and his first wife, Elia Martell, and this all connects to the “dragon has three heads” prophecy. In Daenerys’s vision in the House of the Undying, Rhaegar talks about his newborn son: “He has a song. He is the prince that was promised, and his is the song of ice and fire… There must be one more. The dragon has three heads.” If we follow MrSilenceT’s theory, this means the three heads are Jon Snow, Daenerys, and Sam.

“The third head is no one else than Aegon Targaryen, first son of Rhaegar & Elia Martell, that had truly been smuggled by Varys,” the fan writes. “After Robert’s Rebellion, Varys could not afford to lose the little Prince. To protect him, Varys sent baby Aegon to be fostered by one of the strongest and most faithful supporters of the Targaryen reign, to the man that had inflicted Robert his only defeat at the Battle of Ashford, Lord Randyll Tarly. ‘That name means something. We’re not oathbreakers.’ – had said Randyll.” If this theory is true, Randyll adopted Aegon and renamed him Sam. This also means that Jon Snow and Sam could be half-brothers!

The fan continues: “Samwell had inherited his mother’s Dornish looks and most of her character: kind and clever, with a gentle heart and a sweet wit, though with a delicate health; exactly like Ser Barristan Selmy had described Elia. From his father, Sam had inherited Rhaegar’s love for books and songs instead of his ability for battle. Lord Randyll, being the Tarly that he is, tried his best to raise the young Prince as a fighter. But even after giving it his all, poor Sam could not do it. His training was proving a failure. And to cope with the stress and the pain, Sam hid behind food…”

Okay, so this makes so much sense. MrSilenceT also adds Maester Aemon’s dying scene as evidence. Maester Aemon calls out to “Egg” in his final moments. “Egg” was the nickname for King Aegon V Targaryen, Aemon’s brother. Guess who was with Aemon in his final moments? SAM! Could this be a clue that adds weight to the fan theory that Sam is actually Rhaegar’s first-born Aegon?

MrSilenceT also believes that Sam is Game of Thrones version of the series’ author George R.R. Martin and will end up writing the “song of ice and fire,” a.k.a. everything that happened in Game of Thrones. “Sam, a.k.a. George R.R. Martin, is destined to lead mankind in its war against darkness (our own ignorance) by wielding a sword known as Lightbringer (the book of A Song Of Ice And Fire),” MrSilenceT writes. Well, all will be revealed soon enough when the final season of Game of Thrones premieres in 2019!