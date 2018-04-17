NIkki Bella & John Cena; She Refused To Have ‘Pity Wedding’ After He ‘Gritted His Teeth’ Through Engagement

Nikki Bella didn’t want to hear John Cena say ‘I Do’ unless he really meant it! The ‘Total Bellas’ star reportedly pulled the plug because she didn’t want was a ‘pity husband.’

In the wake of John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, abruptly canceling their wedding, things are starting to get nasty, as a source tells PEOPLE that Nikki was the one that broke it off because she didn’t think John was serious about getting married. He “was making it abundantly clear that he was going into this gritting his teeth the whole way” to the altar, the source says. “Nikki is an amazing, talented, strong, one-of-a-kind woman. Anyone would be lucky to have her in their life — yet John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the source shares.

“All the subtle and not so subtle ways he kept referencing what hard work it was to be in a relationship, all the ways he never wanted to change, how they didn’t need to see each other than often, etc.—it was just so hurtful,” the source told PEOPLE. As the two approached their reported May 5 marriage date, John supposedly got cold feet about the whole endeavor. That was enough for Nikki, it seems, for her to shut it down.

“[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband,” the source told PEOPLE. The source even slammed John’s proposal at WrestleMania 33. In front of a reported 75,000+ people at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, John got down on one knee. “It’s hard for anyone not to wonder why he did it, and did it in this hugely public way, in the literal arena where he is most popular,” the source says. “He knew exactly what sort of response he would get by doing that.”

The couple announced on April 15 that after six years together, they were making the “difficult” decision to break up. John, who shared his heartbreak on Instagram afterward, did seem to realize that he couldn’t give Nikki the kind of husband she wanted. Just a few weeks before the split, John told Us Weekly that “relationships are hard. Don’t ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we’ve had to come to the realization after being together for five years that love is not easy. We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else.” Perhaps this candor in saying that his relationship was “hard” and “not easy” was too much for Nikki to deal with?