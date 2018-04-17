Nicki Minaj Busts Out Of Tiny Tank At Coachella — Does She Win Sexiest Look Of The Weekend?

It seems like everyone takes fashion risks at Coachella, but Nicki Minaj bared (almost) all wearing a teeny tiny tank top at the festival! See pics of her full outfit below!

Nicki Minaj, 35, looked hot, hot, hot at the TAO x Puma Coachella after-party in Indio, Calif. on Friday, April 13. Celebrating the Coachella music festival, Nicki partied with the Weeknd and Shania Twain! “@shaniatwain is so dope in real life,” Nicki wrote on Instagram. She showed off her assets in a BIG way, wearing a tiny leopard bodysuit, with leopard pants on top. Her hair was super long, to her knees, and sleek and straight. She also wore a gold chain on her face, with black tassels. Kylie Jenner was also at the party, and went in to kiss Nicki, almost on the lips!, in a video Nicki posted on her social media.

She was incredibly close to a wardrobe malfunction, if you ask me! But Nicki kept everything in place as she partied the night away. She looked super sexy wearing gold boots, and tons of bracelets and rings. Everyone loves to dress up for Coachella! There are usually a lot of bra tops, jean shorts, fringed boots, but we have never seen anything quite like this!

Nicki hasn’t released an album in four years, but she’s back in the music game. She just revealed two singles, called “Barbie Tinz” and “Chun-Li.” While talking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Nicki said, “This is the best album I’ve ever, ever, ever in my life created.” We can’t to hear more from Nicki!