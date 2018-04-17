It’s on! Nine-year-old rapper Lil Tay went after Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, on Instagram after they fought IRL.

Is it bad that we’re kind of scared of a nine-year-old? Lil Tay hopped on Instagram solely to post insults about Danielle Bregoli, 14, just hours after the Bhad Bhabie brawled with fellow rapper Woah Vicky, 18. Danielle didn’t get into it with Tay (she’s a child, after all), but Chief Keef‘s protegé was there to see the whole thing play out — and she was not happy about it. She first posted a nasty message about Bhad Bhabie in her Instagram story, which you can see below: “How a girl gone talk bout Gucci flip flops when u only can afford tank tops/Btw you look like a rat with draw one eyebrows/Tf happens to ur eye brows/Ima smack yo mama when I see her.”

Keep in mind that a small child wrote this. It got way worse from there! Tay posted two expletive-ridden videos to clap back at Danielle. You can watch those above, and please remember that they’re totally NSFW! The first video, starring Lil Tay and her sister, is truly shocking. “Broke ass b***h,you can’t fight for sh*t and you a b**h,” she says, with her sister chiming in, “You try to come for me and my sister?” Tay continues, “Yeah b***h, go back to beating up your mom on Dr. Phil!”

She’s, of course, referring to how Danielle first got famous, appearing on Dr. Phil because she had severe behavioral problems that included physically fighting with her mother. That’s where the whole “cash me outside” era began. In the next video, Tay said, “F**k Bhad Bhabie, she tryna act all cool with her bodyguard, but she can’t do sh*t. She can’t even punch right, cause she a p***y,” while waving a stack of money. Where did she get that? And where’s Chief Keef to reel her in?

Here’s what happened yesterday between Danielle and Vicky: Danielle found out that Vicky allegedly “used a racially derogatory term” to describe one of her friends at a party, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. Danielle “lost it” when she saw her, another source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

After that, Danielle reportedly posted, then deleted, a scathing message on Instagram explaining the scuffle. “Don’t be showin up tryin to film me to get views. I shouldn’t have cracked dhat hoe like I did, but whatever. She a joke. Moving on,” she reportedly wrote. Now, to wait and see if she responds to Lil Tay’s explicit diss!