LeBron James Wants Tristan Thompson Benched: Cheating Scandal’s Made It ‘Awkward’ For Cavs

After the Cavs’ game 1 loss in the Playoffs, Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and the media circus it brought to the locker room haven’t helped the team. Now, LeBron James is taking matters into his own hands…

It’s no secret the Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling this season, leading to their shocking loss against the Pacers in Game 1 of the Playoffs. After that “wake-up call” as Kevin Love, 29, put it, the Cavs are trying to get it together. But, the recent cheating scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, 27, and his very famous girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has only brought a media circus to the Cavs. And, LeBron James, 33, isn’t having it.

After Tristan was booed by his own home fans at his first game after the cheating scandal broke, the scrutiny around the Cavs became overly excessive. “LeBron and coach Ty Lue have been discussing how to deal with it,” a source close to the team’s organization tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “If Tristan had been playing better, then the team could justify putting him out there on the floor. But he had already been upstaged by other guys on the team who were playing a lot better than he was, and it’s made sense to just sit him for the time being.” While Tristan’s taken a backseat in minutes played, it’s the playoffs, so anything can change.

As previously reported, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women when photos and video footage exposed the NBA star on April 10. He was seen getting close to multiple women, including kissing, on multiple occasions; Even on nights before games. And, his team has come down on him for it. “Tristan’s extreme public actions have created an awkward dynamic in the locker room between him and his teammates,” the source reveals. “A lot of players on the team berated him for being so blatant about his cheating. “

Despite his recent actions, Tristan hasn’t been playing up to his full potential. After the Cavs suffered a tough loss to the Wizards on April 5, fans ripped on Tristan for his performance, or lack there of during the game. His lack of box score stats had fans disappointed. — In 10 minutes of play, Tristan failed to score, had 0 rebounds, 0 screen assists and only contested 4 shots. The final score was 119-115.

“Tristan’s role on the Cavs was already diminishing due to his huge drop off in consistency and play this season, seemingly due to his relationship with Khloe. But, his cheating scandal was the proverbial nail in the coffin for his hopes of playing a crucial part in the Cavs’ playoff run,” the insider adds.