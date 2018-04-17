Kylie Jenner Mom Shamed For Going To Coachella 2 Mos. After Stormi’s Birth, & Honestly, How Rude

Apparently not even her baby can stop Kylie Jenner from attending Coachella! While the star is a self-proclaimed ‘cool mom’ who loves socializing, Twitter’s letting her HAVE it for her ‘inappropriate’ new-mom behavior!

Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to baby daughter Stormi Webster on February 1. Since then, she’s been photographed vacationing in Miami with baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, and, most recently, partying at Coachella. But while new moms totally deserve to have fun too, apparently not everyone sees it that way! In fact, the Twittersphere is ripping the reality star apart, shaming her for being an irresponsible parent. Ouch! Click here to see Kendall’s and Kylie Jenner’s hottest Coachella outfits.

“Anyone else find in completely inappropriate that Kylie Jenner went to Coachella so shortly after giving birth?” one person tweeted upon seeing pics of the new mom living it up at the Cali music fest. Another posted, “Idk I feel like Kylie Jenner could have skipped a year of Coachella since, ya know, she just had a baby and all, but idk.” Proving even further that Ky just can’t catch a break, one person even wrote, “Kylie jenner’s at coachella like she doesn’t have a whole newborn at home.”

But of course not everyone is hating on the makeup mogul. Defending Kylie’s Coachella attendance, one fan wrote, “Why are people so mad Kylie went to coachella because she has a baby. I’m no kardashian/Jenner minion but give the girl a break.” One Twitter user made a good point, saying that Kylie showing up for events his how she makes money. “Idk what’s your problem with kylie jenner going to coachella , do you really think she left the baby without making sure she’s got the best care??????? plus that’s her version of work lmao getting $$$ by showing up.”

Kylie Jenner at Coachella this year pic.twitter.com/15EZsi3Drr — 😇 (@dangerouswoman) April 14, 2018

Y'all thought the birth of her child was gonna stop Kylie Jenner going to Coachella??? THINK AGAIN. — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) April 13, 2018

Overall, it’s completely unfair to judge — especially because Kylie seems to be a loving and dedicated mother. “She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” momager Kris Jenner, 62, gushed to People on Feb. 5. And we have sources of our own who claim Kylie loves being a parent more than anything. “Kylie is in absolute seventh heaven,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Being a mom is everything she imagined and more. The second Kylie looked into her baby’s eyes, she fell head over heels in love. She’s never seen anything so perfect in her life.”