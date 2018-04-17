Kim Kardashian proved again that she’s the best sister by throwing Kourtney a pink birthday party. Hear her loved ones sing ‘Happy Birthday’ over her cute cake here!

It’s safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian‘s having the best birthday. Not only did she just return from vacation with sister Kim Kardashian, meet her newborn niece, and go to Coachella with her boyfriend, she got treated to a sweet birthday party, too! Little sister Kim made sure that Kourtney celebrated her big 39th in style, throwing her an all-pink bash. Both sisters teased small part of the party on Snapchat and Instagram, but didn’t reveal much — besides the fact that they had more desserts than they could handle.

Like any sane person, Kourtney loves donuts, and Kim made sure she was drowning in them on her birthday! They shared pics of several batches. Some were mini donuts that spelled out “Happy Birthday Kourtney”. Kim put a photo on her Instagram story that showed a pile of frosting covered bad boys, captioned “Help”. They’re all covered in sprinkles, M&Ms, and Fruity Pebbles. We’ll help, we volunteer as tribute!

Kourt posted an adorable video from the bash, that shows her blowing out the candles of her flower-topped cake as people sing “Happy Birthday” to her. That’s Kim, right? We’ve listened to “Jam” more than once; we can recognize her singing voice! So, at this point the women have only shared food-related pics, but we have a feeling that more will pop up on April 18, Kourtney’s actual birthday!