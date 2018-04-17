Kim Kardashian Poses Topless In Her Calvin Klein Underwear — See Sexiest Vacation Snap Yet

Kim Kardashian posted yet another pic from her tropical vacay, and somehow it’s the hottest one yet! You have to see this drool-worthy pic of Kim in her her underwear!

Nothing comes between Kim Kardashian and her Calvins! Kim, 36, posted an extremely sexy pic on her official website for a casual post about how to do her favorite at-home spa treatments, letting her fans know that apparently she does it all while topless. For her spa day in paradise, which occurred while she was still on vacay with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in Turks and Caicos, she posed in only a pair of high-waisted Calvin Klein underwear (all of the KarJenner sisters are CK models) while lounging in bed. She wasn’t wearing anything else, but covered her top with her sheets.

What a babe! It’s unclear what this has to do with at-home spa days, but whatever. Kim told her followers that she had the secrets for spa treatments that weren’t “so time-consuming and pricey.” She gushed about something called the Tria Smoothbeauty Laser, made by Dr. Ourian — the doc who gave Kylie Jenner her lip fillers. “It helps rebuilds collagen to make your skin look more youthful and radiant,” according to Kim. Sign us up!

She also recommends microdermabrasion for “anyone with sun damage, discoloration, acne scars and other blemishes. I love doing this type of treatment during the spring and summer, as the sun can be SO damaging to skin. This at-home tool deeply exfoliates the top layer of your skin to reveal brighter and smoother skin.” We’re looking at this flawless, topless pic that Kim posted and you know what? We believe her. Taking notes!

As we said, this is just one of the flirty and fabulous photos Kim has been sharing from her wild vacation with Kourtney. They had a luxurious and relaxing getaway to Turks that included paddle boarding, tanning, and posing for lots of bikini shots. Kim actually endured some scrutiny for posting so many. Not that people don’t enjoy a good Kim bikini pic, but she was continuing to post while news broke that Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend/baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated on her multiple times. Whoops! Still…they were pretty great photos. See them all HERE!