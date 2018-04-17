Kim Kardashian ‘Annoyed’ By Kanye’s Tribute To Lamar: Khloe’s Ex ‘Embarrassed’ Us

Kanye West is team Lamar Odom, and Kim Kardashian is NOT happy about it! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Kim isn’t ready to welcome Lamar back despite Tristan Thompson’s cheating!

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and we are SO here for it! The outspoken rapper returned to social media April 15, and like we expected, he didn’t hold his tongue. Amid Khloe Kardashian’s cheating drama with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, Yeezy took to Twitter to give Koko’s ex-husband Lamar Odom a very special shoutout. And while we think the tribute is touching, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian did not approve! “Kim is nervous Kanye is back on social media and one of his tweets already slightly annoyed her, even though she didn’t confront him about it. Kim wasn’t too happy about Kanye and Lamar publicly chatting on twitter,” a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Uh oh!

After Kanye tweeted a photo of himself with Lamar following his nearly fatal overdose in 2015 captioned, “my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again. Then we walked in to the arena together,” Lamar responded with an even sweeter message. “Glad I could be there 4 u bro like u came thru 3 me. It was a big stage 2 be on after everything I went thru but it was worth it,” Lamar tweeted. So, that’s what Kim was referring to when she said “chatting.”

“She hasn’t forgotten how Lamar embarrassed her family by overdosing in the brothel, and she would rather Kanye not chat with him somewhere the entire world is watching,” our insider continued. Kim definitely has a good point! After all, Lamar put Khloe through A LOT. However, Kanye’s message to Lamar isn’t the only thing that has his wife worried. “Kanye back on Twitter has Kim and the rest of the family on edge and on high alert. He has a history of calling out presidents and making inflammatory statements,” our source added. We can certainly understand Kim’s concern. But, Kanye will be Kanye.