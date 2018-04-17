Kendall Jenner Chills With ASAP Rocky At Coachella & Proves They’re ‘Ex Goals’ – See Pic

This proves it – anything can happen at Coachella, even exes hanging out as if were no big deal. Need Proof? Check out Kendall Jenner was spotted relaxing with her ex bae, A$AP Rocky!

If “ex goals” are a real thing, then Kendall Jenner, 22, and A$AP Rocky, 29, set them at Coachella. The two – who were once romantically linked before Kendall started up a romance with Blake Griffin – hung out at the festival and were captured in a picture Lola Plaku uploaded to her Instagram on April 16. Kendall and ASAP posed alongside Diddy, 48, French Montana, 33, The Weeknd, 28, Amir “Cash” Esmailian, Lil Pump, 17, Belly, 34, and others. It seemed like one hell of a VIP party.

It seems enough time has passed for Kendall and A$AP to be cool again. These two never made their relationship “official,” but the “Bad Company” rapper felt the stung of heartbreak when Kendall started spending time with Blake. He was “a little shocked, hurt and surprised” to see the KUWTK star find romance with the NBA player, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com at the time. “It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.” It seems Rocky’s able to forgive Kendall enough to where they can hang out at Coachella. “Ex Goals,” indeed.

Speaking of “exes” and forgiving, The Weeknd – the former flame of Kendall’s close friend, Bella Hadid, 21, — and Kendall were very friendly each other during the Coachella party. Abel even gave Kendall a kiss on the cheek when the two went in for a hug. This was far more “platonic” compared to the reported make-out sesh he and Bella supposedly had. Bella would deny the rumors that she and The Weeknd had a Coachella hook-up, and pose topless – because that’s what you do when you’re a model.

What about Kendall and Blake? Is there a chance she could hook-up with her ex, the same way Bella allegedly did with The Weeknd? It seems that Kendall and Blake are done, PEOPLE reports that though they were at a Coachella party at Bootsy bellows and McDonald’s on April 14, the two didn’t interact at all. He even walked past Kendall’s table without stopping. Kendall “stared at him” and then turned to “whisper something to a friend.”