Hours after John McCain underwent emergency surgery, his daughter, Meghan McCain, got choked up while discussing his health and her plans to rush home and see him.Watch here.

Meghan McCain put on a brave face and showed up to work at The View on April 17, despite dealing with a very upsetting personal matter — her father, John McCain, had just underwent emergency surgery hours earlier. “He’s doing well,” she confirmed, with tears forming in her eyes. “I talked to him. He’s stable.” Meghan confirmed that she’d finish the April 17 show and be in attendance for the April 18 show, but then would be heading to Arizona to be with her dad during his recovery.

“On Sunday, Senator McCain was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis,” the senator’s office said in a statement. “Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment. He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues. Senator McCain and his family are grateful to the senator’s excellent care team, and appreciate the support and prayers they continue to receive from people all over the country.”

Sen. McCain revealed in July 2017 that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer, which doctors discovered when he had a blood clot removed. Specifically, he had a glioblastoma tumor, which forms in tissue of the brain and spinal cord. The “bad tissue” was removed during surgery, but in the weeks afterward, John began cancer treatment.

After John’s latest surgery, Meghan tweeted, “He continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination. Thank you to the doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and to everyone who is praying for him.” Watch her reaction on The View in the video above.