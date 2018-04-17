Gene Simmons Reveals His Secrets To Success: ‘When I See The Finish Line, I Want To Do More’

Just when we thought Gene Simmons had done it all — music, TV, film, books — he’s got more in store for us! He tells HollywoodLife.com that he only wants to do more when the end seems near! Here’s his very own secrets to success!

Gene Simmons, 68, has quite the recipe for success! And, it’s a sure fire blueprint to conquer just about anything since he’s already mastered music, producing, TV, film, books and his many business ventures. Not to mention, when you’re referred to as a “legend” by millions, you’re clearly doing something right. While many may have assumed that Simmons has some crazy formula for his widespread success, it’s actually pretty simple. — He credits his iconic resume for good ole hard work and determination.

“You should go out there and run the race,” Simmons said in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife.com podcast. The KISS co-founder explained: “I mean, if you’re running a marathon, what are you doing walking up to a someone saying, ‘Take a rest.’ That person’s going to say, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Simmons is already a rock legend; the co-founding partner of ROCK AND BREWS restaurants; a [co]-producer of films such as DETROIT ROCK CITY and other shows for major networks. And, he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “I’m closer to the end of my life than I was at the beginning. I’ll be 69. So, 80-years-old is only 11 years away. I don’t know about you, but when I see the finish line coming, I want to speed up and do more,” he said, adding, “Life should be like that.”

Another motto Simmons favors is “use it or lose it.” — “My point is, if you’re busy, if you worked hard all day, people who can’t sleep at night aren’t tired? The ditch diggers, God bless them. All the other hard working men and women of America have no problem going to sleep at night because they’re exhausted.” Hence, Simmons’ belief that if you put in the work, the reward will come.

“You work hard, you give to charity, you love the people you love, you live life, because, the proverbial bus is right outside and it’s waiting to hit you and take you off the Earth,” Simmons said, summing up life in general. Therefore, he asked, “If today is the only 24 hours you will ever have left, what are you going to do?”

Be sure to check out the Vault Experience, featuring the legendary rocker’s tour dates over the next few months, and take a visit to Invictus-med.com.