‘Roseanne’ Recap: David Returns But It’s Not The Reunion We Were Hoping For

Johnny Galecki makes his long-awaited return to ‘Roseanne’ as Darlene’s husband, David, in the latest episode. But after years of turbulence, can they make their marriage work again?



It’s the Roseanne episode we’ve all been waiting for: David (Johnny Galecki) returns to the Conner home! After Harris (Emma Kenney) smashes in a bunch of cakes while food shopping with Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert), we learn that her birthday is coming up. Since David has been a bit of an absentee father, this upsets both Harris and Darlene. However, it’s Roseanne who reminds Darlene that David is still the father of their children and there’s nothing she can do to keep him from them. That night, David comes climbing in Darlene’s bedroom window just like when they were kids.

David has big news for Darlene: he’s signed a lease in Lanford. It’s nearby, close to their son, Mark’s, school, and means he’s actually going to stay in one place for now on. While all of this is very exciting, David also reveals that he’s met someone — a woman named Blue. He tells Darlene that he finally realized it’s not too late to fix things with his kids, and that now he can give Darlene the divorce and freedom that she deserves. Darlene doesn’t want a divorce though, and she makes that clear by passionately kissing David. The two end up spending the night together, but by morning they are bickering over nothing again.

Later that day Darlene tells Roseanne and Becky (Lecy Goranson) about David, and how they are going to make things work again. Both Roseanne and Becky think she’s crazy. They remind her that she and David have been trying to make things work for 20 years, and that by getting back together they risk the chance of hurting both Harris and Mark. Again. Becky realizes they are right, but she’s not happy about it.

When David returns to celebrate his daughter’s birthday with everyone, it’s her, Harris, who finds him standing on the front porch waiting to come in. She’s shocked that he actually showed up. The two share a tender moments together where David tells her he’s going to be around more often, and Harris seems pretty okay with that. When she invites him inside, Darlene stops him in the living room. He’s excited to tell the family their plans to get back together, but Darlene has bad news: it’s not happening.

Darlene realized that her mom and sister were right and that their marriage is over. They are both heartbroken by the decision but in the end, it’s the right thing to do. Before David gets a chance to leave, Darlene’s dad, Dan (John Goodman), comes into the room to make sure she’s okay. He then asks David when he’s moving back to Lanford, and when David says it’ll be about two weeks Dan tells him that that is when he can see his children. Slow burn.

David finally leaves, but not before Roseanne comes outside to stop him on the porch. She tells him that he really needs to do the right thing this time because if doesn’t, there won’t be anyone left in the family to give him another chance. She’s not wrong. Hopefully this isn’t the last we’ll see of David!