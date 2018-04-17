14 PDA Pics Of Couples Who Have Split In 2018: John & Nikki, Channing & Jenna, & More

Is love dead? Because we’re not ready to accept the many celebrity splits of 2018, we’ve rounded up moments of our favorite celebrities showing off their love before breaking up!

What in the world is going on?! Almost everyday it seems another celebrity couple is parting ways, and we can’t take it anymore! After 6 years together, WWE superstars John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, announced they were splitting on April 16. And making the news even more devastating, the couple just got engaged last year! So, in honor of their shocking breakup, we’re taking a trip down memory lane. Just last month, Nikki posted an adorable photo of herself and John sharing a passionate kiss while in the WWE arena. And as if the photo couldn’t get anymore romantic, she appeared to have leaped into his arms right before the smooch. We miss them together already!

Channing Tatum, 37, and Jenna Dewan, 37, are another couple we didn’t expect to separate! The surprising news came through an Instagram post that read, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” So sad, right? They certainly seemed like they were in it for the long haul as Channing frequently took to social media to share photos of his wife of nine years. However, our favorite photo of the estranged pair was a pic Channing posted to Instagram back in 2016. In the photo, Jenna and Channing are hugging beneath a rainbow, and it’s literally breathtaking.

He captioned the pic, “@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!” and we still get choked up reading it! Logic, 28, and his now ex-wife Jessica Andrea, 25, are another celebrity couple who used to look SO in love! The rapper and his musician wife often showed off major PDA on the red carpet, so we never saw their breakup coming. At the 2017 MTV VMAs, Logic and Jessica shared a sweet kiss, and it still gives us all the feels! Take a look at the gallery above to see more PDA from couples who have recently split!