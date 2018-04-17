10 Stars Who Literally Are Almost Always Half-Naked On Instagram: Chrissy Teigen, Kim K & More

Who needs clothes?! Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and more celebrities love flaunting their half-naked bodies on social media. See their racy photos in the gallery above!

There’s a new trend this Spring, and it’s NSFW! Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski, and more stars are ditching their clothes. Yes, that’s right! Instead of sporting their best outfits, our favorite stars are posing half-naked on Instagram. And of course, we’re so here for it. Kim, AKA the selfie queen, has never been shy about showing off her insane figure. Before baring all on her luxurious Turks and Caicos vacation this past week, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing nothing but a Calvin Klein bra and panties set. The KUWTK star looked incredible, and we just want to know her fitness routine. However, this isn’t the first time the mom of three– North, Saint, and Chicago West, flaunted what her mama gave her! Back in November 2017, Kim posed completely topless in nothing but a gold thong. Her body was covered in gold glitter, and TBH she’s never looked better!

Chrissy stepped her nude photos up a notch by posing completely naked while pregnant! The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram on Feb. 11 to share a post of herself making food wearing nothing but a white towel captioned, “plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life.” Well, she’s natural alright! Nevertheless, Chrissy looked as cute as ever flaunting her growing baby bump. Chrissy, who’s already a mother to Luna Stephens, is expecting her second child, a boy with husband John Legend. He’s one lucky man!

While Chrissy and Kim are killing it, Emily takes the cake for posting the MOST half-naked photos of all time. The model, who just got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard on Feb. 23, frequently posts nude photos on Instagram. However, our favorite moment of hers has to be from her exotic vacation at the Amangiri Resort in Utah. The I Feel Pretty actress looked stunning sprawled out on a white bed wearing absolutely nothing but a straw hat. What a body! Take a look at the gallery above to see more stars doing it for the gram!