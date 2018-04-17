Caitlyn Jenner Begs Khloe Kardashian To End Feud: How She’s Taking Advantage Of Tristan Scandal

They haven’t spoken in years, but now a source claims Caitlyn Jenner is trying to reconnect with Khloe Kardashian.

When Caitlyn Jenner slammed her ex Kris Jenner in her book The Secrets of My Life, it didn’t go down well with the Kardashian clan – especially Khloe Kardashian. It’s no secret that the reality star is very protective of her mother, who she once described on Instagram as the “most important woman in my life.” So when Caitlyn, 68, confessed in a SiriusXM interview with Andy Cohen in April 2017 that Khloe hasn’t spoken to her in “like, two years,” it was no surprise.

Given their frosty relationship we can understand why the former Olympian didn’t rush to publicly wish the new mom congratulations on the arrival of her daughter True Thompson, who was born on April 12. That could all change though, according to RadarOnline. A source told the website that Caitlyn wants to reach out to Khloe, 33, to end their feud. As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, the past week has been a bittersweet time for her as – shortly before she gave birth to her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson – video footage emerged of him canoodling with groupies. Claims that he cheated on the star with multiple women soon followed. Now her former stepparent apparently wants to offer support.

“Caitlyn is desperate to reconnect with Khloe and believes, or hopes rather, that she’s so hurt and vulnerable right now that she’ll want to,” the insider told RadarOnline. The source even claims Caitlyn “would’ve liked to be in the delivery room” with the Revenge Body star. That ship has sailed but that hasn’t stopped the retired athlete from reportedly desperately trying to make peace by “sending flowers and notes, offering a shoulder to cry on” to Khloe, whom she apparently has a “soft spot,” for.

If the family friend is right, it seems Caitlyn has had a change of heart, as a good source told HollywoodLife last week she has no intention of making peace with the youngest Kardashian daughter. The insider told us, “Caitlyn doesn’t want to pretend that she has a relationship with Khloe. She hasn’t talked to Khloe in a very long time and that is going to continue even after the drama Khloe is dealing with and having had her daughter.”