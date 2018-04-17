Britney Spears Covers Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ & The Twitter Reaction Is Hilarious

Britney Spears posted a cover of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’ on Twitter and her fans had mixed reactions. Listen to her cover and see the amazing responses here!

Could Britney Spears please get a little r-e-s-p-e-c-t? The superstar covered the legendary Aretha Franklin‘s famous song on Twitter, but with a little twist. She used the chipmunk filter to make her voice super high! So Brit looked adorable singing “Respect” and was clearly having loads of fun, but it wasn’t exactly a phenomenal cover. Her fans definitely had mixed reactions.

Some Britney stans were really confused about what was going on. They wanted her to post the video again without the chipmunk filter so they could hear her real voice belting the tune. Another person replied to someone who wanted a full album of her doing chipmunk covers with a pic of Britney’s album Britney Jean. Okay, that’s hilarious but still — sick burn. Some were challenging Britney’s choice to use the filter, wondering aloud if it meant she couldn’t actually sing “Respect” in her real voice!

Channeling my inner Aretha Franklin – the woman has got so much soul!!!! ⭐️🍎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/peq2KiOV0M — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) April 16, 2018

Outsold Alvin and the chipmunks pic.twitter.com/7LbYe2AKQe — tu puta kim (@britneysthot) April 16, 2018

Others were all for it! One person even tweeted that Britney “ended Aretha. Okay, that’s taking it a little too far, but we admire how hard they stan. Another fan also called her “the real Queen of the South”. Again, that’s up for interpretation, but we’re not complaining. Personally, we’re all for Britney’s “Respect” cover. She’s having some silly fun and totally isn’t taking herself seriously. If she wanted to, she could post a straight rendition of Aretha’s song and crush it! Can that happen soon, please?