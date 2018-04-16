5 Things
Harry Anderson Dead: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Night Court’ & ‘Cheers’ Actor
So sad! Beloved actor Harry Anderson has died at his home in North Carolina at the age of 65. Here’s everything you need to know about him!
Gone, but not forgotten! Fans of the NBC’s comedy Night Court are mourning the loss of it’s star Harry Anderson. The legendary actor unexpectedly passed away of natural causes in his Asheville home on April 16, according to TMZ. “RIP Harry… You made me laugh out loud,” one fan tweeted regarding the news. So, in celebration of his death, we’ve compiled a list of everything you should know about him!
- Harry was a magician. Before breaking into acting, Harry’s first passion was magic. After moving to Chicago from Rhode Island, Harry had the opportunity to see magician Harry Blackstone, Sr., which led him to practice magician skills in his spare time. He later joined the Dante Magic Club and frequented the Magic Castle in Los Angeles.
- He had a pretty successful acting career. He is best known for his role as Judge Harry Stone on the 1984 television series Night Court. However, he also made several appearances on SNL, and had a recurring role on Cheers.
- Harry was married. In 1977 he married Leslie Pollack but they divorced in 1999. After his divorce he married Elizabeth Morgan in 2000.
- He had two children. Before his divorce from Leslie, they had one daughter named Eva Fay Anderson and one son named Dashiell Anderson.
- He lived in New Orleans, Louisiana. In New Orleans, he opened a small shop in the French Quarter named Sideshow. He sold various items related to magic. He also appeared in the Hexing a Hurricane documentary about the first six months in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He then moved back to Asheville in 2006.