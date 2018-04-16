Vulture Festival 2018: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The ‘Glow’ Cast & More To Take NYC

Who’s ready to spend a weekend with their fave stars? The lineup for the 2018 Vulture Festival has been revealed and we are PSYCHED to share it with you.



It’s that time of year! Vulture Festival is back in New York City on May 19 and 20 at Milk Studios with a star-studded lineup that you definitely won’t want to miss. Tickets go on sale on April 18 (click HERE to purchase) and will range anywhere from $25 to $30 per event. If you feel like ballin’ out at the festival, you can purchase a $400 All Access badge instead. The festival will include panels, screenings, performances, live podcasts and more. But now onto the good stuff: the wild lineup that includes a bunch of your favorite stars!

For starters, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 40, will make her Vulture Festival debut by discussing her five most critically acclaimed projects. John Leguizamo, 53, will be featured in conversation to discuss his new graphic novel, his theatre production, and his wide-ranging film career. After the panel, John will be signing copies of the graphic novel, Freak! Late night host, Samantha Bee, will also be in conversation with the cast and crew, director Ava Duvernay will be there with the cast of Queen Sugar, as well as Claire Danes and more. Things you won’t want to miss: Amber Tamblyn and Roxane Gay with Feminist AF, Boozy Brunch with Phoebe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer, and Getting Older with the cast of Younger!

Check out the full lineup for Vulture Festival 2018 in New York City on their official site. See you there!