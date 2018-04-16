Tyga & Iggy Azalea – Their ‘Friends With Benefits’ & More Relationship Status Revealed

Is this love?! Tyga and Iggy Azalea were spotted holding hands at Coachella, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why a ‘future’ is definitely in the cards for them!

At last! Tyga may have officially moved on from his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The “Rack City” rapper was spotted cozying up to Iggy Azalea at Coachella this past weekend, and we are so here for it! They even rocked matching Vans for the festival. So, if you’re wondering how serious this is, we’ve got you covered! “Tyga and Iggy have been tight for a long time—they’ve collaborated and performed together, and hung out as friends multiple times. There’s always been an attraction between them, a definite chemistry. And recently, their friendship has turned physical. They’re not at the stage of dating yet though, they’re more just friends with benefits, but it looks like it could definitely be on the cards in the future,” a source close to Tyga tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. How cute!

“They just click, they have a lot in common, really make each other laugh, and Tyga loves how chill and straight forward Iggy is. There’s no games or drama with her. Oh, and the fact that Kylie was at Coachella with Travis [Scott] definitely spurred on Tyga to be more affectionate with Iggy than he usually is in public. There’s an element of trying to prove he’s moved on, even though he actually hasn’t fully, in reality,” our source continued. Even if he hasn’t fully moved on, it’s good to see him trying!

After all, Kylie has definitely moved on. As many of you may know, Kylie recently gave birth to her first child Stormi Webster with her rapper beau Travis in February. Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Tyga and Iggy, and we can definitely see why they click. Iggy also has been in the process of getting over a ex. After a little over two years together, Iggy and her ex-fiancé Nick Young called of their engagement after Iggy caught him cheating on her with his ex Keonna Green. So, it’s definitely time both Tyga and Iggy find their happy ending!