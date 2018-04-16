Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reveal Their Daughter’s Name & It’s Beyond Adorable

Baby Thompson has a name — and it’s pretty perfect! Khloe Kardashian officially announced the name of her newborn AND gushed about Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal on Instagram April 16.

What a name! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, became new parents together on April 12 after Khloe gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, outside of Cleveland, Ohio. And finally, on April 16, less then a week after the little’s one big arrival, Khloe and Tristan have shared their newborn’s name with fans — and we are kind of obsessing over it! They named their baby daughter TRUE THOMPSON, Khloe confirmed on Instagram — SO cute, right? Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

After news broke that Tristan allegedly cheated on his girlfriend just days before the birth of their daughter, fans started questioning whether the reality star would still give the baby his last name. Many people on Twitter called for her to give her first child the Kardashian moniker. However, it looks like she’s standing by Tristan…at least to some extent. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” Khloe wrote. “Such a blessing to welcome tis angel into the family! Mommy and addy loooooove you True!” Wow, Khloe had no qualms about mentioning Tristan in her caption, even after everything he’s recently put her through.

Earlier this year, Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed babies of their own, also girls. With Kim naming her daughter with Kanye West, 40, Chicago, and Kylie naming her daughter with Travis Scott, 25, Stormi, Khloe reportedly began to feel some pressure in the baby naming department. “With Chicago and now Stormi having such unique names it has got Khloe feeling that she has to compete with a clever name herself for her child,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in February.

On top of that, the Revenge Body creator had to think ahead when deciding on a name. After all, her child is ALREADY a mini celebrity. “She also has to think of something unique that she can trademark and get on all the social media handles and all the other stuff most families don’t have to worry about,” our insider explained. Well we think the moniker she and Tristan settled on definitely fits the bill!