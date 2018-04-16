Thigh-High Slits At ACM Awards — Bebe Rexha, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini & More

Thigh-high slits were a huge trend at the ACM Awards on April 15 — see the sexy style on stars like Bebe, Maren, Kelsea, Miranda Lambert and more below!

Kelsea Ballerini, 24, was white hot in a lace corset dress, with a flowing chiffon skirt. The dress was by Kristian Aadnevik and she wore white, strappy Stuart Weitzman heels. Miranda Lambert hit the carpet in a sexy Georges Chakra gown, with red sequins on top and a flowing chiffon skirt as well. Kelsea wore very undone, beachy waves, while Miranda opted for smoother, more formal curls.

During a tribute to the victims of the Vegas shooting, Maren Morris wore a white Georges Chakra dress with a high slit, and later, took the stage to perform her song “Rich” while wearing a low-cut, and high slit gold dress. It matched the song perfectly! Bebe Rexha also performed in a slinky metallic dress — her dress was silver and showed off her sexy stems! Both looked amazing on stage.

Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town wore all black on the carpet, with a sheer skirt with a high slit. Eve was pretty in pink in a ruffled gown, showing off her flawless legs. Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline Boyer looked amazing in a gorgeous red dress. She showed off her cleavage and leg with that sexy outfit! After Carrie Underwood‘s performance, she changed into a nude and sheer dress with red flowers, and showed off her toned legs. See more stars including professional wrestlers Lana and Mickie James, and more in the gallery attached above!