‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Ryan Storms Off Stage After Refusing To Film With Maci

Ryan Edwards was so ‘mad’ at his ex, Maci Bookout, during the April 16 ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion special, that he refused to sit on the same couch with her.

Is something going on between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards that Teen Mom OG viewers don’t know about? Obviously, we’re all aware of the drama between these two exes, but in the final moments of the April 16 episode of the MTV series, Ryan’s mom suggested there’s more to the story. “I think there’s a lot that goes on between Maci and Ryan that nobody knows about,” she said. “Still?” Dr. Drew asked, to which Jen replied, “Yeah.” What that is exactly, we may never know, but it does make us wonder. Is she referring to secret sexts or does she just mean we shouldn’t be so quick to take sides? Hmm…

This revelation came after Maci and husband Taylor took the stage and said Ryan refused to take drug tests for them. Meanwhile, Mackenzie and Ryan were listening in backstage and said that wasn’t true. Ryan told his wife that he wished he had brought his old phone along because he could then prove that she doesn’t reply to his messages. But when a producer asked Maci if this was true, she whispered to her and said that Ryan deletes her responses. The plot thickens!

Anyway, Ryan also told Dr. Drew that he’s been having a hard time finding a counselor because no one is willing to work with him while he’s on Teen Mom OG. These doctors allegedly told him that being on a reality show won’t help him be less selfish. And addicts are always selfish, so to work with him, they told him he’d need to quit the show. But Dr. Drew said he finds that hard to believe and then suggested he go to 12-step programs — Ryan didn’t seem that interested, so could it be possible that he’s just not trying hard enough to stay sober? To see how this drama will unfold, you’ll have to tune in next week, when Part 2 of the reunion airs on Monday, April 23 at 9pm ET on MTV.