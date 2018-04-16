Stormy Daniels: Gorgeous In Pink Suit Arriving At Court As She Fights Trump & Michael Cohen

Stormy Daniels was pretty in pink arriving at the courtroom proceedings over the documents seized from an FBI raid on Michael Cohen’s offices! See pics of her chic outfit here!

Stormy Daniels, 39, arrived at a federal courthouse on Apr. 16 wearing a trendy pink suit as she was swarmed by photographers (and nearly took a stumble). The court hearing was over what to do with the documents seized by an FBI raid on Donald Trump‘s lawyer Michael Cohen‘s offices. Basically, a federal judge is deciding who gets to look at records and electronic devices before the evidence is turned over to prosecutors, according to ABC News. In addition to communications Cohen made with the Trump campaign, part of what’s under investigation is the information on payments he made to Stormy and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Check out the pics of Stormy’s gorgeous outfit below!

Recently, Trump broke his silence on the $130,000 payment made by Cohen to Stormy saying he was unaware of the hush money. When asked about his knowledge of the Stormy payment, Trump told reporters, “No.” And then when he was asked why Michael Cohen made the payment, Trump responded, “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s legal team wants a prior review of the legal documents seized by the FBI.

Recently, Seth Rogen, 36, of all people admitted that Stormy told him of her alleged affair with Trump back in 2006. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, 60, Seth revealed, “At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’d been sleeping with and they said Donald Trump, it was the least surprising thing they could have said,” the actor admitted. “She had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. “

We’ll keep you posted on how all of this legal drama unfolds! In the meantime, feel free to scroll through Stormy’s most scandalous pics in our gallery of her above.