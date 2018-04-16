Mariah Carey Paraded Around Naked, Charges Ex Manager Claiming That Was Sexual Harassment

Mariah Carey’s former manager Stella Stolper alleges she was repeatedly sexually harassed by the singer in new court documents filed on April 13. Here’s everything we know!

Well, this is very unexpected. Just one week after Mariah Carey revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001, her ex-manager Stella Stolper has accused her of sexual harassment. In court documents obtained by TMZ, Stella claims she was taken advantage of by the singer who constantly walked around naked in front of her. Stella even alleged that Mariah would also perform sexual acts in her presence and has a substance abuse problem. In addition to those claims, Stella’s lawsuit also states that Mariah has violated the U.S. Civil Rights Act, the Fair Employment and Housing Act as well as breach of contract. She is under the impression that she is owed money because she was fired before the end of her three-year contract. Yikes!

However, Mariah has denied the allegations. “Mariah is not at all like the accusations by Stella. To the contrary, Mariah isn’t ever naked, she always keeps her robe on, always. Stella’s accusations are just not true. The fact that Stella is now about to sue her or go after more money is sad. Everything Stella is claiming is unreal and ridiculous. Stella and Mariah used to be best friends and really close, so it is sad that it is ending like this,” a source close to Mariah tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The news came as quite a shock especially since Stella was a regular on Mariah’s reality show Mariah’s World. They appeared to have a great working relationship, and after that ended they seemed to be on good terms. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochinikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors,” Stella said in a statement given to Page Six in November.