Kylie Jenner: Why She’s ‘Thrilled’ Ex Tyga & Iggy Azalea Are Getting So Close

Kylie Jenner thinks it’s ‘nice’ that her ex Tyga is spending some time with Iggy Azalea! A Calabasas insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL exactly how Kylie’s reacting to Tyga’s new rumored flame!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is over the moon that her ex Tyga, 28, may have found someone new in his reported involvement with Iggy Azalea, 27. An insider EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about Kylie’s relief over Tyga’s involvement with Iggy, whether it’s romantic or not! “Kylie thinks it’s nice that Tyga is spending time with Iggy,” our source said. “She doesn’t particularly take Iggy to be his type, but they’re both artists and spending a lot of time together in the studio can really spark chemistry among people.”

When it comes down to it, Kylie is just happy that Tyga won’t be a future interference. “She’s thrilled about their friendship or whatever feelings could be going on with them,” our source went on to say. “Kylie is just happy that she can at least for the time being focus on her thriving relationship with Travis and their beautiful little girl Stormi without any kind of interference from Tyga or people close to him.”

We reported earlier how Tyga and Iggy arrived hand in hand to the TAO x Revolve – Desert Nights party — the very same party that Kylie was attending with Travis Scott, 25. Not only did the rumored new romantic pair arrive holding hands, the two rappers apparently hung out with each other most of the party right in front of the DJ booth. However, there was thankfully no awkward run-in between the two exes. “It was inevitable that Tyga and Kylie were going to cross paths at some point, and both of them were prepared for it,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family told us. “They didn’t interact at all, they didn’t acknowledge each other, there wasn’t even an exchange of smiles. It was more a case of studiously ignoring each other.”