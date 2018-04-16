Khloe Kardashian Names Daughter True Thompson & Fans Think It’s Super Ironic: Tweets & Memes

The name Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson chose for their little girl is SO precious — and fans have a lot to say about it! Read their creative tweets here.

Baby Thompson has a name! Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 27, revealed their newborn daughter’s name at last on April 16 via Instagram, and already, it’s a trending topic on Twitter. The little one, True Thompson, was born on April 12, and we love that her parents gave her such a sweet name. Not everyone is a fan of the moniker though. In fact, some social media users are downright disappointed — especially because Tristan has allegedly been anything BUT true to Khloe! Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe with her siblings’ kids.

Upon hearing the newest Kardashian’s name, fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions about KoKo and Tristan’s choice. Of course some tweets praised the pick while others expressed not only surprise but also confusion. “How Khloé gonna name her baby True Thompson when her daddy didn’t stay True to her momma???” one user wrote soon after the news was announced. Another tweeted, “Khloe named her daughter True Thompson. Are you kidding me? I’m done with all the kardashians. Bye..” However, their disapproval may stem from the fact that Tristan’s infidelity was revealed just days before True’s birth. So, it’s clear people still have a little anger pent-up.

Another clever tweet is, “Isn’t True Thompson an Oxymoron?” And yet another fan posted, “But did khloe Kardashian really just name her child True Thompson, idk if I’m more disappointed in the first or last name.” For a while it was being reported that Khloe may actually give her daughter the Kardashian name after Tristan’s alleged cheating was exposed, but obviously she decided not to go that route in the end. In fact, in her name announcement post, the star presented a united front with Tristan. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!” Khloe wrote on social media.

True Thompson sounds like Khloé Kardashian got sick of answering questions about Tristan Thompson's cheating and just decided, "My daughter's name is the answer. It's True." — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) April 16, 2018

when Twitter been defending Khloe Kardashian over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal then she names the baby True Thompson…pic.twitter.com/HefcY72hMP — somethings gotta give 🦋 (@TheRealMusiji) April 16, 2018

No matter how people feel about the name though, it’s clear the new parents put a lot of thought into it. After all, even during her eighth month of pregnancy, Khloe admitted she still didn’t have a name picked out. Part of that had to do with her thinking she was carrying a boy throughout part of her pregnancy. Hours after revealing on March 4 that she was in fact expecting a girl, Khloe answered a fan question about possible names.

“Are you going to follow tradition and name your baby something beginning with a ‘k’?” the Twitter user wrote. Khloe responded, “I think a T but a K is an option as well. That’s as far as I know.” If she and T HAD welcomed a boy, the reality star had already decided their son would be Tristan Jr. But finding out it was a girl, put a wrench in their decision-making. In the end though, we think the pair came up with a fantastic name!