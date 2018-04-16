Justin Bieber’s back! JB gave a surprise, intimate performance at Coachella for some devout fans after a long hiatus following the end of the ‘Purpose’ tour. Watch it here!

Justin Bieber was really feeling himself at Coachella! After two fun-filled days of dancing, partying, and watching the yodeling kid perform like he was a proud parent, Justin was inspired to perform, too! Justin, 24, treated fans to a surprise mini-concert on the festival grounds on April 15, taking the stage for the first time (publicly) since he announced the early end of his Purpose tour in July 2017. Can you believe it? Watch the intimate appearance above!

Now, JB wasn’t exactly getting down to “Sorry” or “What Do You Mean?” at Coachella. But the appearance was epic all the same. Justin’s a devout Christian, as you may know, and he wasn’t going to shirk churchgoing on a Sunday even if he was at Coachella. So, Justin performed at a City church event in Indio, singing two Christian worship songs: “Reckless Love” by Cory Asbury, and “Tremble” by Mosaic MSC. Can you imagine going to worship and seeing Justin Bieber join along?

When video of the performance hit the internet, thrilled commenters raised a really great question. Could Justin’s next move be releasing a Christian album? It would make sense; he’s spotted at church in Los Angeles every Sunday, and he clearly loves the music. What an angel!

Justin did something else amazing at Coachella, besides singing and dancing and being a yodeling aficionado. He reportedly punched a man who allegedly wouldn’t stop grabbing a woman’s throat! Justin came to the woman’s rescue, allegedly punching the man at throwing him against a wall at Patrick Schwarzenneger‘s Coachella party on April 14. What a hero!