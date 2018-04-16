Happy Birthday Sadie Sink: See The ’Stranger Things’ Star’s Best Instagram Pics

Happy birthday, Sadie Sink! The ‘Stranger Things’ star just turned 16 today, April 16, and to celebrate, we’re taking a look at SIXTEEN of her best Instagram pics!

This week is a week of epic birthdays, that’s for sure! The newest addition to Netflix’s Stranger Things cast, Sadie Sink, is celebrating her sweet 16 today, and we’re so excited for her. Seriously, what an exciting milestone. And Sadie has a pretty fire Instagram, we must say. Though she’s only 16, she’s definitely a talented photographer and totally understands what it is to have an Instagram aesthetic. One of our favorite pics is one she posted on April 11 that shows her giving her dog a smooch! We love when celebs have a soft spot for their animals — true love!

Sadie’s also got a great photo of her on the Stranger Things Season 2 premiere red carpet! She looked stunning wearing a black blouse with a white pencil skirt with some black heels and her hair in a half -pony — very professional! We’re so excited to see more of Sadie in Stranger Things Season 3, which has already been confirmed — we’re just impatiently waiting along with the rest of the world for it to premiere! We definitely need to see some more Max and Lucas action, those two are so cute! 2019 can’t come soon enough!

Sadie loves posting pictures from everywhere she has traveled. She recently posted a pic of her looking out on a balcony wearing a great outfit! She wore some black wide leg pants with a white shirt with bell sleeves. The city scape in the background is breathtaking! She also posted a pic of herself in a hospital gown all strapped up to tubes and a blood pressure cuff. Not to worry though, it was only for a show and she’s totally okay, thank God! We can’t wait to see how Sadie celebrates her sweet 16, and we’re so excited to see her in more shows and movies as her acting career flourishes!

To see more of Sadie’s best Instagram pics, click through our gallery above!