Miranda Lambert & Gwen Stefani: Who Rocks Events Best When They Wear The Same Color?

Blake Shelton’s ex, Miranda Lambert, and current GF, Gwen Stefani, both wore red dresses to the ACM Awards, and we’ve rounded up six more of their similar looks from previous big events. Check it out!

Awkward run-in alert! Gwen Stefani accompanied Blake Shelton to the ACM Awards on April 15, where his ex, Miranda Lambert was also in attendance! They made sure to avoid each other at all costs during the event — Blake and Gwen were conveniently not in the crowd when Miranda took the stage, and vice versa — but there was nothing they could do about the fact that Gwen and Miranda both showed up wearing the SAME. COLOR. DRESS. Miranda walked the red carpet in a gorgeous red dress, and while Gwen and Blake skipped that portion of the night, cameras panned to them in the audience at the start of the show, and fans noticed that Gwen, too, was rockin’ red.

Of course, Miranda wasn’t in her dress for long. She changed at the very beginning of the show to take part in a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, and then rocked another outfit to accept her award for Song of the Year. She changed once again for her performance of “Keeper of the Flame” later in the night, and had on yet another ensemble to hit up the press room. Whoa! However, the ladies’ similar red dresses had us thinking about other times they may have dressed alike at big events, albeit at separate times.

Click through the gallery above to check out some of Gwen and Miranda’s look-alike event looks! And then cast your vote below for who you think slays best when they wear the same color!

The ACM Awards actually marked the first time Gwen and Blake attended a country music awards show together since they started dating in the fall of 2015. Meanwhile, Miranda attended the event solo in the aftermath of her split from Anderson East.