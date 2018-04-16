Eminem Reunites With 50 Cent For Surprise Coachella Duet & Everyone Is FREAKING OUT

Eminem ended the first weekend of Coachella with one epic surprise! 50 Cent hit the stage alongside the rapper to perform some of his biggest hits! And guess what? There’s VIDEO of it!

Eminem, 45, followed up Beyonce with an equally amazing performance on April 15. The legendary rapper had a surprise guest — 50 Cent, 42! The two rappers performed their 2003 hit “Patiently Waiting” together. They also kept up the hype by rapping their 2009 track “Crack a Battle.” In addition, 50 Cent treated Coachella fans to performances of “I Get Money” and “In Da Club.” How did we get so blessed?

After Eminem and 50 Cent finished off the first weekend of Coachella, the two pals posed for a photo. 50 Cent shared the pic on Instagram and captioned it, “Coachella 2018 what a moment, good Times. #lecheminduroi.” Dr. Dre, 53, got in on the fun as well. The rap icon performed “Forget About Dre” with Eminem and “Nothing But a G Thang.” This was Eminem’s first time headlining Coachella, but it wasn’t his first time performing at the festival. He performed in 2012 during Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s headlining set.

EMINEM BROUGHT OUT MF 50 CENT pic.twitter.com/d9t0DjkhyT — CHAS (@cpeachyy) April 16, 2018

Eminem rapped a number of his hits solo, including “My Name Is,” “Not Afraid,” and “Lose Yourself.” His frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, 32, teamed up with the rapper for “Walk on Water,” “Stan,” and “Love the You Lie.” His set list was truly incredible. Needless to say, it was an epic night for rap fans! To top it all off, Eminem opened up a Mom’s spaghetti pop-up restaurant at the festival. Yes, really. The restaurant is a tribute to a line in the rapper’s song “Lose Yourself.” The lyrics read, “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.” As expected, the restaurant serves spaghetti. Eminem just took Coachella to a whole new level!