Liz Hurley Slammed For Dressing As Sexy French Maid & Taking Photos With 16-Year-Old Son

Whoa! Elizabeth Hurley has always been known as a hot mom. But fans are dissing her for taking things too far by posing as a sexy french maid with her 16-year-old son Damian.

Elizabeth Hurley is crushing it in a sexy French maid costume at the age of 52. However, fans are questioning why she’s happily posing in a pic wearing the outfit next to her 16-year-old son Damian. While the racy look was for her Apr. 15 episode of the E! drama The Royals, Liz as Queen Helena looked super naughty in the black bodice and tiny skirt with lacy frills along with fishnet stockings. She even had her hair up in ponytails with white satin bows as if she was in for some racy scenes ahead. But it was the fact that she was cozied up next to Damian in the provocative outfit has fans in a fit.

“My favorite episode of #theroyalsseason4 tonight, with my son @damianhurley1 reprising his role as Prince Hansel and the divine @joancollinsdbe on fabulous form 😘😘😘 @theroyalsone,” she captured the behind the scenes Instagram photo on Apr. 15. Damian is seen all smiles sitting in between his ridiculously sexy mom and legendary actress Joan Collins, 84, who is in a more “royal appropriate” outfit of a long sequin gown, a sash and jewels.

Fans freaked that she would pose alongside her teenage son in such a naughty outfit. One wrote in the comments, “It’s not normal for a 50-year-old woman to dress like that with her son of 20 years plus. If you think it is I’d have a word.” Another wrote, “Damian, thoughts on seeing your mom in that outfit?! LOL.” “Why dress like that in front of your son?” another fan questioned while another asked “Not saying this is slightly creepy but…you shagging yer son?” EWW!

Thankfully some people actually read her caption, with one fan pointing out: “A quick Google of her TV show and she plays Queen Helena who always seems to wear naughty outfits. This is a behind the scenes photo, there’s a reason she’s wearing that outfit. She’s not randomly dressed up like a French maid with her son and Joan Collins.”

This isn’t the first time Liz has taken heat for being too sexy around her teenage son. When he turned 16 on April 5, she posted a Instagram photo next to her only child celebrating his milestone and she wore a plunging cleavage baring dress while posing with Damian. He also photographs the ageless model in many of her racy bikini pics for her swimsuit line.