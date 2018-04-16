Danielle Bregoli Gets Into Wild Fight With Lil Tay & Woah Vicky — See Insane Brawl Video

It seems someone finally decided to ‘cash her outside.’ Danielle Bregoli got into a fight with Woah Vicky and 9-year-old rapper, Lil Yay, and we have EXCLUSIVE details on why these two decided to scrap.

Danielle Bregoli, 15, aka “Bhad Bhabie,” went after Woah Vicky, a controversial 18-year-old Instagram star, on April 15, according to TMZ. Oh, Lil Tay, 9, was also there for this confrontation. A video of the fight shows Danielle and her bodyguard approaching Vicky. Words are exchanged, people are called out – “Why don’t you put your bag down? Put your bag down, tough stuff?” – and it gets crazy when Danielle lunges after Vicky. Thankfully, people separate everyone before this fight got more out of control.

So, why did this happen? Danielle has issues with Vicky because, as sources tell TMZ, Danielle claims Vicky supposedly “used a racially derogatory term to describe one of her best friends” at a birthday party. “When Danielle heard that,” a source close to Danielle EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “she lost it.” As for this fight, the source tells us that Danielle “isn’t happy she gave Vicky any attention as it clearly only benefits Vicky, but Danielle won’t stand for derogatory racial slurs.”

Afterwards, Danielle reportedly posted and deleted a message on social media that kind of explained the fight? “Don’t be showin up tryin to film me to get views. I shouldn’t have cracked dhat hoe like I did, but whatever. She a joke. Moving on,” she reportedly wrote. Vicky and Lil Tay (who is nine years old, in case you’ve forgotten) went online afterwards to blast Danielle. “F*ck Bhad Bhabie,” the nine-year-old said, using some NSFW-language while waving a stack of money. “She’s trying to act cool with her bodyguard, but she can’t do sh*t. She can’t even punch right. … go back to beating up your mom on Dr. Phil.”

So, if Dr. Phil is ultimately responsible for “Bhad Bhabie,” then does that mean Chief Keef, 22, is the reason that pre-pubescent Tay Cosgrove is a thing? Chief Keep is reportedly working with the pre-pre-teen on a song. “Me and my big Bro @chieffkeeffsossa got a video on the way Gang Gang.. be ready.”

As for Woah Vicky, she’s best-known for being an Instagram model who has drawn comparisons to Rachel Dolezal, according to Babe.net, because she claims to be black. She posted a screenshot from an Ancestry.com test that said she was 44% African in 2017, but not a lot of people were convinced that was enough to justify her using the N-word online. She also had to apologize for releasing a “diss track” against Asian YouTuber Rice Gum, which used some racist language in the chorus. Oh, she was also arrested in February 2018 for allegedly kicking a cop.