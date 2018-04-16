12 Hotties In Tiny Denim Shorts At Coachella: Shay Mitchell, Bella Hadid, Beyonce & More

Denim shorts are officially IN for summer! See stars rocking the trend at Coachella and see how you can copy it ASAP!

Coachella kicked off on April 14 and 15 in California, and jeans shorts were everywhere! Bella Hadid wore tiny jean shorts at a Levi’s party on April 14. Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd also attended the Levi brunch in jean shorts and a white tank. Romee just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she LOVES about Coachella! “I think the energy at music festivals is always great! It is sunny, people love the music, everybody dances, and there are really good food stands HA!” Nicole Richie and Jasmine Sanders both rocked jean shorts to the #REVOLVEfestival Day 1 on April 14, 2018. Jean shorts match everything!

Winnie Harlow and Rowan Blanchard, who wore Coach, both looked amazing at the Ugg Collective Kick-Off Brunch. Alessandra Ambrosio wore jean shorts and a jean jacket while walking around the festival. Snowboarder Chloe Kim wore black denim shorts at the festival, while Shay Mitchell wore white. Iggy Azalea wore high-waisted denim shorts with a Christian Dior bralette as she sparked romance rumors with Tyga.

And of course, Beyonce took the stage in denim shorts and looked flawless! Denim shorts are a classic choice that are perfect for summer! Click through the gallery to see a couple of our picks. We love the Ibiza Shorts by MCGUIRE available at Revolve.com, and we ALWAYS seem to find a designer gem for less when we are shopping at T.J. Maxx! See stars wearing denim shorts in the gallery attached and get inspo for summer!