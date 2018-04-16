The 2018 ACM Awards were an emotional night for Carrie Underwood, and she couldn’t help but cry as she accepted an award with Keith Urban after her comeback performance. Watch the inspiring moment here.

Carrie Underwood made her big comeback at the ACM Awards on April 15, five months after she injured her face and wrist outside her home in November. The American Idol winner was overwhelmed with emotion after her epic performance of “Cry Pretty,” and she had no time to recover before she was put front and center on the Las Vegas stage once again. After the deafening applause for Carrie died down, it was announced that the singer’s collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter” had won the award for Vocal Event of the Year. Carrie was joined by Keith onstage, and could barely get words out as he passed the mic to her for a quick acceptance speech.

“Thank you for having me,” Carrie told Keith, as she got choked up. “I’m still kind of, like, shaky right now. Thank you guys, thank you country radio. Fans, oh my gosh, thank you.” It was difficult for Carrie to get her words out, so Keith took over and finished the speech, and the two walked offstage together. Carrie was noticeably in tears as Keith led her backstage, and he gave her a comforting hug. It was certainly an emotional night for Carrie, who has laid low since the brutal fall, which left her with a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches in her face.

Fans have been anticipating Carrie’s attendance at the ACMs, as it marked her first appearance since the accident. She previously admitted that her face might look a bit different because of the injuries when she made her way back into the spotlight, but there was no sign of a scar in sight when she took the stage.

In a recent blog post, Carrie promised that full album and tour details will be coming soon. It’s going to be a BIG year for this girl!